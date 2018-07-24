Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Multi-hit effort in win
Choi went 3-for-4 in a win over the Yankees on Monday.
The 27-year-old has now hit safely in three straight, a stretch that includes a solo home run and two RBI overall. Choi is hitting a solid .269 over the seven games he's played since being called up from Triple-A Durham, a modest sample that's nevertheless encouraging from a fantasy standpoint. Choi has only sat twice since arriving, so there's also optimism that he'll continue seeing enough playing time with which to produce.
