Choi (ear/head) is unlikely to return to the field against the Blue Jays this weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi suffered the ear laceration and head injury -- although he did avoid a concussion -- in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, which is now likely to wind up his final appearance of the season. The 27-year-old will end the season with a .269/.370/.506 slash line with eight home runs in 160 at-bats with the Rays.