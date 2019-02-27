Choi isn't available to play in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox due to a back injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays had planned on starting Choi at first base in the exhibition, but those duties will now fall to Nate Lowe after manager Kevin Cash said Choi tweaked his back while taking a swing Tuesday. Per Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE, the injury isn't considered serious and Choi plans to test out his back by taking batting practice Thursday. If that goes well, Choi could rejoin the lineup over the weekend.