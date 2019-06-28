Rays' Ji-Man Choi: On base four times in win
Choi entered Thursday's extra-innings win over the Twins as a pinch hitter in the top of the 10th inning and went 1-for-2 with an RBI infield single and three walks.
Choi opened the game on the bench with southpaw Martin Perez on the hill, but he ultimately got a full allotment of at-bats in the 18-inning marathon. The 28-year-old has reached safely in six of his last seven games, and Thursday's production pushed his season line to a solid .269/.354/.436 across 263 plate appearances.
