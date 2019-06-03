Choi went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.

Choi was responsible for the only extra-base hit off Twins starter Jake Odorizzi and snapped a two-game, 0-for-7 stretch in the process. The 28-year-old slumped to a .229 average in May, but he's shown some signs of improvement recently by hitting .280 (7-for-25) with three extra-base hits (two doubles, one home run), three RBI, three walks and four runs over his last seven contests.