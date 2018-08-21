Choi went 1-for-2 with two walks in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Choi's hitting streak is now up to eight games, a stretch during which he's already boosted his season average 35 points to .248. The 27-year-old has five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs) over that span, and he brings decent power upside to a Rays lineup that lost some pop when Wilson Ramos was traded to the Phillies.