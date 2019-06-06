Choi went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Tigers on Wednesday.

Choi drew the start at first base and hit safely for the third straight game. The 28-year-old has actually been running hot at the plate since late May, as he's now hitting .333 (10-for-30) with two doubles, a home run, four RBI, four walks and four runs across his last nine games.