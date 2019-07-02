Choi went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles, a walk and a run in a win over the Orioles on Monday.

Choi, along with Kevin Kiermaier and Avisail Garcia, proved to be a constant thorn in the side of Orioles pitching from the heart of the order throughout the night. The 28-year-old South Korean snapped out of a modest funk at the plate with Monday's multi-hit effort, his first since June 14. Choi had gone 2-for-15 over the last five games of June, but perhaps the hot start to July will prove to be the harbinger of a productive stretch heading into the All-Star break.