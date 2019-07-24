Choi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Choi and Nate Lowe will both duck out of the lineup for the third day in a row with the Red Sox bringing another lefty (David Price) to the bump. Travis d'Arnaud will receive a start at first base while Austin Meadows handles the designated-hitter spot.

