Choi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Choi did an impressive job setting the table out of the leadoff spot, generating his second straight multi-hit effort. The 28-year-old wrapped up July putting solid wood on the ball, as he also smacked a two-run home run against the Blue Jays last Sunday as part of a three-hit day.