Choi went 1-for-4 with three RBI on Sunday in the 8-7 loss to the White Sox.

Choi drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning, and he hit a two-run single in the seventh to tie the game 6-6. The 27-year-old first baseman recorded his first base knock of the month in August, as he's gone 1-for-10 with a walk, three RBI and five strikeouts over three games. Choi is batting .230 with a .707 OPS through 25 contests in the big leagues this season.