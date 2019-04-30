Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Choi gave the Rays some breathing room with his eighth-inning two-bagger, which brought home Tommy Pham and Brandon Lowe. The 27-year-old recently dealt with a calf issue, which played a part in his five-game absence heading into Monday. His fifth multi-hit game of April boosted his season line to an impressive .299/.400/.463 across 80 plate appearances.