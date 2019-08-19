Choi registered two RBI on a pinch-hit single Sunday against the Tigers.

Choi was called on in the bottom of the ninth with a one-run deficit, and he was able to win the ballgame by driving home a pair on a single to center field. The 28-year-old is slashing .260/.354/.417 with 11 homers and 43 RBI over 95 contests this season with the Rays.

