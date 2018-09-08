Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Posts huge line Friday
Choi went 1-for-2 with a grand slam, three walks and two runs in the Rays' 14-2 win over the Orioles on Friday.
Choi was one of four Rays hitters to go deep on the night, with his bases-clearing long ball in the sixth inning breaking the game open. The 27-year-old has supplied a .272/.361/.510 batting line (137 wRC+) across 169 plate appearances in the majors this season and has seemingly unseated C.J. Cron as the Rays' preferred option at designated hitter.
