Choi went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Giants on Friday.

Choi continues to profile as one of the Rays' hottest hitters in the early going. The 27-year-old already has three multi-hit outings on the season, although Fridays' two-bagger was his first extra-base hit of the campaign. Factoring in his production against the Giants, Choi is now hitting .348 over his first six games.