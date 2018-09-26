Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Receives stitches and has concussion-like symptoms
Choi received stitches around his left ear and is dealing with concussion-like symptoms after exiting Tuesday's game.
Choi collided with Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez at home plate and left the field with blood coming down the left side of his face. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
