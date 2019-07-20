Choi went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base Friday night against the White Sox.

Choi got the Rays on the board in the first inning on a single to right center, but the White Sox would take the series opener 9-2. The 28-year-old first baseman had been hitless since the All-Star break (0-for-8), so perhaps a base knock is just what he needed to get back on track. He's hitting .258 with nine homers and 34 RBI over 75 games this season.