Choi (ear/head) is out of the lineup versus the Yankees on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi will remain on the bench for a second straight day after colliding with Yankees catch Gary Sanchez on a play at the plate. Fortunately, he avoided a concussion and could return to the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays. C.J. Cron will serve as the club's DH for Thursday's series finale.