Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Resting for series finale
Choi is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With southpaw Danny Duffy on the mound for Kansas City, Choi and fellow lefty-hitting regular Kevin Kiermaier will hit the bench in the series finale as the Rays stock up on extra right-handed bats. Choi started in both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader loss, going 0-for-4 in the early game and 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in the nightcap.
