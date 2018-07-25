Choi is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The move to the bench ends a streak of five consecutive starts for Choi, who has seemingly encroached on C.J. Cron's role as the club's primary designated hitter. Choi has demonstrated solid power and on-base skills while splitting time between the majors and Triple-A this season and could be in store for at least semi-regular work while he's up with the big club.