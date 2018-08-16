Following a 2-for-5 night that included an RBI double and a run against the Yankees on Wednesday, Choi is 6-for-20 (.300) with two doubles, two home runs, three RBI, a walk and three runs over his current five-game hitting streak.

The 27-year-old continues to see fairly regular opportunities while logging the majority of his time at designated hitter. Choi also continues to generate impactful hits at an impressive clip, with 11 (six doubles, five home runs) of his 23 hits going for extra bases.