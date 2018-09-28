Choi (ear/head) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi avoided a concussion after colliding with Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez at home plate Tuesday but will now sit for the third straight game, despite initial reports suggesting he may require just a single day off. C.J. Cron will again be the Rays' designated hitter Friday.