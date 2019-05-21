Choi is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The Rays have routinely stashed Choi on the bench against left-handed starters this season, so it's no surprise that he's out of the lineup with Clayton Kershaw twirling for the Dodgers. Yandy Diaz will slide across the diamond to fill in for Choi at first base.