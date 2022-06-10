site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Sits against southpaw
Choi will sit Friday against the Twins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Choi has made just a single start against a southpaw all season, so he'll unsurprisingly hit the bench here against lefty Devin Smeltzer. Harold Ramirez will handle first base Friday.
