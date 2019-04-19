Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Sits against southpaw
Choi is not in the lineup against lefty Eduardo Rodriguez and the Red Sox on Friday.
Choi has started against every righty but sat against all but one lefty this season. Yandy Diaz will play first base in his absence, with Daniel Robertson starting at third.
