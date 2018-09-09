Choi is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi has largely been shielded from lefties this season, logging just 13 at-bats against southpaws to date. As is typically the case, he'll head to the bench to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Baltimore starter Josh Rogers. Tommy Pham will slide into the designated hitter spot to replace him, allowing Carlos Gomez to join the starting nine.