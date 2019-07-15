Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Sitting against lefty
Choi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Both Choi and Nate Lowe will head to the bench with a southpaw (James Paxton) on the bump for New York, but the two could be fighting for one spot in Tampa Bay's regular lineup against right-handed pitchers. Even though Choi is the more battled-tested option at the MLB level, Lowe boasts a higher pedigree and may have surged ahead of Choi in the playing-time battle after batting .471 with three home runs and seven RBI in the four-game series in Baltimore over the weekend.
