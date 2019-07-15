Choi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Both Choi and Nate Lowe will head to the bench with a southpaw (James Paxton) on the bump for New York, but the two could be fighting for one spot in Tampa Bay's regular lineup against right-handed pitchers. Even though Choi is the more battled-tested option at the MLB level, Lowe boasts a higher pedigree and may have surged ahead of Choi in the playing-time battle after batting .471 with three home runs and seven RBI in the four-game series in Baltimore over the weekend.