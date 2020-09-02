site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Sitting against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Choi isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees.
Choi will get a breather Wednesday as left-hander Jordan Montgomery starts for the Yankees. Nate Lowe will start at first base.
