Choi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the bump for Toronto, the lefty-hitting Choi will retreat to the bench, ending a string of eight consecutive starts in which he went 4-for-31 with 10 strikeouts. Isaac Paredes will cover first base and David Peralta will get a turn as the Rays' designated hitter while Choi rests.