Choi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The Rays are opposing a left-handed primary pitcher (Wade LeBlanc) in the series finale, so Choi will take a seat while Jesus Aguilar mans first base. Since generating eight hits in a four-game stretch from July 28 through Aug. 3, Choi has gone 5-for-35 (.143 average) with five RBI and two runs in 12 games.