Choi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

With a lefty (Robbie Ray) on the hill for Arizona, Choi will sit after a stretch of four consecutive starts. Yandy Diaz will shift over to first base while Nate Lowe serves as the Rays' designated hitter in the series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories