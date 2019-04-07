Choi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The Rays will keep three lefty hitting regulars (Choi, Austin Meadows and Brandon Lowe) on the bench in the series finale with southpaw Drew Pomeranz twirling for the Giants. Yandy Diaz moves across the diamond to replace Choi at first base, while Christian Arroyo enters the lineup at the hot corner.