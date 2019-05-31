Choi entered Thursday's win over the Twins as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth inning after Tommy Pham exited with leg cramps and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run.

It was that type of offensive night for the Rays, which racked up 14 runs overall. Pham's subsequent MRI came back clean, but Choi continues to see regular playing time at first base against right-handed pitching.