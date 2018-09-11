Choi went 1-for-4 with a bases-loaded hit by pitch and a game-winning two-run home run against the Indians on Monday.

Choi smacked an 0-1 fastball from Brad Hand into the right-field bleachers with Tommy Pham aboard and two outs, erasing a 5-4 deficit to send the Rays home winners. The South Korean slugger already has an impressive 10 RBI over eight September games, which have largely come as the result of seven extra-base hits (four doubles, three homers). Factoring in Monday's production, Choi is hitting .346 (9-for-26) thus far in the current month, boosting his AL average 17 points to .285 in the process.