Choi went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Yankees on Friday.

Choi's 427-foot shot to center in the fifth snapped a 2-2 tie and gave the Rays a one-run lead that they'd ultimately fail to protect. The 27-year-old has two of his three homers on the season within the last seven games, but he's gotten May off to a rough start otherwise. Even factoring in Friday's production, Choi is 4-for-28 (.143) over the first eight games of the month.