Choi went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and a double in a win against the Padres on Tuesday.

Choi came up with the a runner on base and the score tied in the seventh inning and skied a 414-foot blast to right field for his 11th homer of the season. He also collected two additional hits in the game to break an 0-14 skid. On the season, Choi is slashing .261/.354/.422 in 353 plate appearances.