Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Slugs second homer in win
Choi went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.
Choi closed the Rays' deficit to a run with his 376-foot shot to left off David Hess in the third inning. The 27-year-old has shown some pop this season during his time with the Brewers and in Tampa, with eight of his 18 hits on the season going for extra bases. He continues to rotate with C.J. Cron at first base and designated hitter, with his playing time consistent enough to warrant him a degree of consideration in all season-long formats and as an affordable DFS play.
