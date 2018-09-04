Choi went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

Choi's one-out, 451-foot shot to right center on the seventh put a cap on an impressive offensive performance by the Rays and served his first round tripper since Aug. 10. The 27-year-old has hit safely in each of the first three games of September and has improved his season line to a solid .270/.346/.489 in the process. Given his increasing production, Choi is locked in as the team's designated hitter on a near-everyday basis at present.