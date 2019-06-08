Choi went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Red Sox on Friday.

Choi's June surge continued in impressive fashion Friday, as he generated his third two-hit effort over the last four games. The 28-year-old has hit half of his six homers on the season in the last 12 games, a possible sign he may be starting to pick up some steam on the power front. He's also steadily boosted all three components of his season line since May 22, a 15-game stretch during which he's slashed .321/.403/.528 across 62 plate appearances.