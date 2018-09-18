Choi went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Monday's win over the Rangers.

The solo shot was the tenth of the season for Choi, the first time he's reached double digits in his career. Choi has been a pleasant surprise since coming over to Tampa as he's slugged an impressive .523 on the year, and he'll continue to see everyday at-bats as the designated hitter.

