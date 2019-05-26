Choi went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win over the Indians on Saturday.

Choi's fifth-inning round tripper with Tommy Pham aboard snapped a 1-1 tie and was his fourth of the season overall. The 28-year-old has now compiled half of his 16 RBI for the season in May on the strength of a trio of homers.

