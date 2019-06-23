Choi went 1-for-3 with a run-scoring sacrifice fly and a solo home run in a loss to the Athletics on Saturday.

Choi was essentially the only sign of life for the Rays, with his 391-foot shot to left center in the seventh representing the highlight of the contest for Tampa's moribund offense. Choi has reached safely in four straight games and is enjoying an excellent rebound month, as he's now hitting .304 in June following a .229 figure in May.