Choi went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Yankees on Saturday.

Choi was relegated to the bottom of the order Saturday, but he still found a way to make a solid impact. The 27-year-old has enjoyed his encounters with Yankees pitching over the first two games of the series, as he's 3-for-7 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in that pair of contests.