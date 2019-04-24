Choi (personal) wasn't activated from the restricted list and will be unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A prior report suggested that Choi might rejoin the Rays ahead of the series finale, but the 27-year-old apparently needs additional time to tend to a personal matter. Before leaving the team, Choi had been contending with a calf issue, but that injury isn't believed to be a major concern at this point. The Rays should provide an update on Choi's status before the team kicks off its road trip in Boston this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories