Choi (personal) wasn't activated from the restricted list and will be unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A prior report suggested that Choi might rejoin the Rays ahead of the series finale, but the 27-year-old apparently needs additional time to tend to a personal matter. Before leaving the team, Choi had been contending with a calf issue, but that injury isn't believed to be a major concern at this point. The Rays should provide an update on Choi's status before the team kicks off its road trip in Boston this weekend.