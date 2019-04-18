Choi went 2-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Orioles.

His third-inning blast off David Hess was Choi's first homer of the year, but he's stayed productive without going deep, putting together a .293/.373/.431 slash line through 16 games. Given the Rays' depth, the 27-year-old will need to keep hitting if he wants to retain a regular starting spot.