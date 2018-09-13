Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Indians.

Choi stayed hot Wednesday, taking Carlos Carrasco deep in the first inning to put the Rays up 2-0, marking his second homer in the past three games. The 27-year-old is now hitting an impressive .353/.439/.824 with four homers, four doubles and 12 RBI through 10 games this month.

