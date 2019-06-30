Choi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Though the Rays are opposing a right-hander (Jesse Chavez) in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Choi will retreat to the bench while he remains mired in a 5-for-39 slump at the plate over the past 12 games. Yandy Diaz will shift across the diamond to replace Choi at first base.

