Choi went 1-for-1 with an RBI after entering the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Wednesday against the Tigers.

Choi didn't start the game with southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound. However, he provided an insurance run for the Rays by driving in his 15th run of the campaign and fifth across his last five games. Overall, Choi has maintained a .279/.388/.441 line across 80 plate appearances this season.