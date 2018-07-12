Choi went 2-for-4 with a ground-rule double in a win over the Tigers on Wednesday.

Choi drew the start at designated hitter in his first taste of action with the Rays, notching a seventh-inning ground-rule double in the process. The 27-year-old has slashed .265/.306/.529 in 36 plate appearances with the Brewers and Tampa this season, and he could potentially remain with the big-league club for an extended period if his production is up to par.