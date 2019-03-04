Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Will see time at multiple spots
Choi, who walked twice and scored two runs over three plate appearances in Sunday's 10-4 Grapefruit League win over the Pirates, is one of three players expected to handle the position during the regular season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe are also capable of manning first, and the expectation is that manager Kevin Cash will make his playing time decisions based on matchups. Choi will also log time at designated hitter, a role in which he slashed .253/.350/.483 with nine home runs and 27 RBI last season. Choi's 24.9 percent strikeout rate and 71 percent contact rate in 2018 both left plenty of room for improvement, but his .242 ISO across 221 plate appearances represented an encouraging spike, especially when considering the relatively substantial sample size.
